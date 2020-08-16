Shocking :17 LGA In Borno Still Under Boko Haram's Attack

Seventeen of the 27 local government areas in Borno State are still under attacks by the deadly Boko Haram sect, investigation has revealed.

The rest are Mobbar, Abadam and Marte, Guzamala, Kaga and Nganzai. Most parts of the 17 LGAs come under the deadly sect’s constant attacks, except their headquarters where many have relocated to.



Farming, the main occupation of the residents, has become extremely difficult to practice beyond one kilometre of the local government headquarters.



But the remaining seven local government areas, mostly in Southern Borno, enjoy relative peace brought about by the success of the anti-insurgency operations.

The military have identified three notorious corridors where Boko Haram and ISWAP elements operate from.

The dark spots are the Sambisa Forest, the Mandara Mountains, and Lake Chad fringes.

Consequent upon the severity of the insurgency, most of the senators, members of the House of Representatives and State legislators find it difficult to visit their constituents.

Some of the lawmakers have relocated their families from Maiduguri to either Abuja or other cities in the North.

President Muhammadu Buhari told the North-East governors at his recent meeting with them in Abuja on the security challenge in the geo-political zone that he would “take actions which will make a difference.”

Buhari’s pledge is said to have encouraged the leaders and people of Borno State to shelve a planned protest against insecurity in the state.

The protest was originally scheduled for last Thursday in Abuja.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the Shehu of Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum and other Borno elders decided to cry out to President Buhari because of alleged ‘sliding’ of the war against Boko Haram.

Although the troops in the frontline have recorded appreciable success in other states in the North-East, only the security situation in Borno State (the main theatre) has become hydra-headed.

The war against insurgency has been ‘relatively won’ in Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba states.

The relapse of the counter-insurgency war in Borno has put the state on the edge, leading to shuttles being made to President Buhari.

According to findings, nine local government areas of the state, including Maiduguri and Jere, have had reprieve from Boko Haram because of the gains of the counter-insurgency operations.

The remaining seven local government areas in Southern Borno with peace and where people freely go to farms are Biu, Hawul, Kwaya Kusar, Shani, Bayo and parts of Askira/Uba and Chibok.

It was also gathered that four of the 17 local governments under guerilla attacks by Boko Haram insurgents have been practically deserted by the people, leaving only troops to be in charge.

The four local governments are Kukawa, Mobbar, Abadam and Marte, which now have military bases and outposts.

A reliable source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The insurgency situation in Borno State is critical, and this is why our leaders are crying out.

“The President knows we love him so much, but the relapse of the counter-insurgency war has reached an intolerable level.

“At least 17 out of 27 local government areas are unsafe because of intermittent attacks and killings by Boko Haram insurgents.

“In these 17 local governments, no one can go manage any farm beyond one kilometre outside the headquarters of each council.

“For our people whose mainstay is farming, you can evaluate our precarious situation. We are on the edge. Our people are starving, if not for food supply by the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum.

“Out of the three senatorial districts, it is only in the Borno South Senatorial District that there is relative peace in seven local governments.

“It is this frustrating condition that made Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba and other leaders to cry out.

“Our plea was not meant to ridicule the administration of President Buhari but to let him know that the gains made from counter-insurgency war are being eroded.

“Our son, Gen. Yusuf Buratai, is the Chief of Army Staff. We have no grudges against him and other service chiefs. He has tried in coordinating the war and we are proud of him.

“But the war is sliding. We cannot keep quiet. We need to rescue our people from Boko Haram bondage.

“Fatigue has set in for some officers and troops. Some of them are now fish and cattle merchants in Baga. It is a complicated business between troops and some agents of Boko Haram living in Baga.

“We were also shocked that the convoy of Governor Zulum was ambushed for commenting on the deteriorating security situation.

“We had planned to stage a massive protest in Abuja on Thursday but the intervention by the President made us to suspend it.”

Another highly-placed source said Borno elders and elite believe that the war against Boko Haram is winnable.

The source said: “This war can be won within a month or two. Chad demonstrated this by dealing with them in less than one week. We can do better than Chad.

“We have discovered that these insurgents operate from three corridors, namely Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains and Lake Chad fringes.

“These insurgents do not even have the numbers. That is why they have been conscripting teenagers. We need more troops to overwhelm them, the right weapons and aerial bombardments.

“Above all, we must sustain the tempo with which we started the war which decimated Boko Haram.”

The source said most lawmakers from the state have not been able to visit their constituents because of the security challenges in the state.

“As it is now, most members of the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly cannot visit their constituencies.

They cannot execute any empowerment programme.

“The few lawmakers coming to their constituents are the Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. M. T. Monguno; Sen. Kashim Shettima (a former governor of the state); Sen. Ali Ndume and Hon. Zainab Gimba (Bama/ Ngala/Kala/Balge Constituency).”

Notwithstanding the anxiety of Borno leaders, there was a ray of hope during the week when the President met with the North-East governors in Abuja.

One of those in attendance said: “The President told the governors that he would make a difference this time around with the actions he would take.

“He said there would be more arms and ammunition. He assured them repeatedly that he would protect lives and properties.

“He was not too forthcoming on the difference but we believe he is up to the task.”



