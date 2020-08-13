Rotary International Donates Over N40m Equipment To Hospitals In Rivers, Edo, Others

Rotary International District 9141, through a Disaster Response Grant and a Global Grant of the Rotary Foundation, donated more than N40 million worth of medical equipment to hospitals in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Rivers states.
The
equipment, critical for the treatment and safe handling of COVID-19 patients,
are part of Rotary's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They include hospital
and laboratory equipment, beds, and personal protective equipment including
masks, scrubs, aprons, gloves, etc.
The
benefitting hospitals are Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port
Harcourt; Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Central Hospital,
Warri, Delta State; Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, Delta state; and Irrua Specialist
Teaching Hospital, Edo state. The management of each hospital expressed great
delight and gratitude to Rotary for the life-saving gesture.
The
Grants were received during the tenure of Dr. Nze Anizor as the Governor of
Rotary International District 9141. The district comprises all the Rotary clubs
in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Rivers States.
