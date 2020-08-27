Revealed: Why I’m Scared Of Getting Married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has revealed in a recent interview why she is scared of getting married.

The mother of one who has never been married disclosed that her major fear is having a failed marriage.

According to the 41-year-old, she decided to remain single because she does not want to experience a failed marriage. In her words;

“If I get married, I really want to stay married, and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner. It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive.”

For those who do not know, Genevieve gave birth to her daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji when she was still in secondary school, at the age of 17.





Theodora is now married to her Heartthrob, Prince Chigozie Ikediwa.

