RCCG Benin Killing: Landlady Paid Us N1m To Kill UNIBEN Female Student Uwa..Suspects

The Edo State Police Command has paraded six persons suspected involved in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

In May, it was reported how Uwaila, a 100 level Microbiology student, was killed by some suspected rapists at RCCG church in Ikpoba Hill, Benin City where she reportedly went to read.

One of the suspected killers, Collins Uligbe, from Agbor in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, disclosed while being paraded that his landlady, Mrs Mary Ade, gave them N1 million to kill the undergraduate.

Uligbe who said he attends the same church the student attended, stated that he was asked by the landlady to wipe Uwaila’s private part with an handkerchief so she could use it for ritual purposes and prosper in her business.

However, the landlady denied the allegation, saying she neither gave him the money nor asked him to wipe the lady’s private part.

Other suspected killers are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade and Nosa Osabohien.

Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo while parading them said the postmortem results confirmed that the said victim was raped before she was murdered.

According to him the matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here in Benin, Homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.

What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested. The postmortem results had actually confirmed that she was raped.

He assured the people of Edo State that the police will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

It would be recalled that the gruesome killing of Uwa sparked widespread outrage among many Nigerians as they protest the death of the young lady.

Online protests were setup using the hashtag #JusticeForUwa while physical protests took place in some states, demanding that perpetrators of the gruesome crime be brought to book.





