Presidency Reacts To Ghali Na’abba's DSS Invitation

The presidency has said the alleged “irresponsible comments” made by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, did not get its attention and therefore could not have been the reason for his invitation by the Department of State Service (DSS).A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday night, urged the public the disregard what it described as a publicity stunt by Na’abba, who is referred to as “flash in the pan politician.”The former Speaker had announced over the weekend that he had been invited by the DSS following his criticism of the Buhari administration.The presidency statement read: “The presidency urges the general public to ignore as a publicity stunt publicity, the widely circulated reports alleging that former Speaker Umar Ghali Na’abba has been invited by the Department of State Service, DSS over his alleged comments on President Buhari.“Our findings have revealed that his invitation has nothing to do with the alleged irresponsible utterances by Umar Ghali Na’abba, which in any case did not catch the attention of the Presidency, or of any serious politician for that matter.“There are serious politicians who talk, and the Presidency responds because such politicians throw jibes which must get attention. Flash in the pan politicians and those who fabricate political relevance don’t bother anyone.“We advise Na’abba to distance the presidency from the situation he has found himself and sort himself out accordingly.”

