Police Kill Black US Sergeant

Yesterday, August 27, 2020, a Bexar County Sheriff deputy in San Antonio, TX killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home after his family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.





He was suffering paranoid illusions and his only family was attending a funeral in Alabama. They called the Red Cross to get him to the hospital and the Red Cross called the sheriffs. Damian’s family begged them not to kill him but to get him to help.





He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him ...





