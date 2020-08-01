Police Declares Ogun Serial Killer Wanted

Barely three months after allegedly hacking not less than three people to death at Ogere and Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the Ogun State, Feyisola Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict reportedly went on a killing spree on Tuesday killing two people, one each at Ogere and Iperu Remo. Feyisola Dosumu, also known as Spartan reportedly macheted a nursing mother to death at Ogere before killing a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo, Ogun State.







It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun was at Iperu and Ogere during the week over this incident. A resident of one of the communities who spoke on condition of anonymity said that a detachment of police and vigilante as well as Neighborhood Watch went on the trail of this alleged cultist the very day he committed the crime but couldn’t find him. He was alleged to have about two weeks ago visited this same farm at Iperu, killed about hundred chickens but was chased away only for him to come back this week Sunday and kill the guard of the farm.





The serial killer said to be a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta was allegedly said to have been a thorn in the flesh of residents of Ogere Remo, his birthplace after joining cult group as soon as he got admission to the Polytechnic.







He was alleged to have taken to drugs and admitted at Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta for treatment of mental disorder but escaped back to Ogere and became a thorn in the flesh of the residents. Feyisola was also boasted to have promised to kill as many as possible, hence, the palpable apprehension among the residents of other communities in Ikenne local government area of the state.





The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi while speaking with our Correspondent confirmed the ugly incident. Oyeyemi said that the police is quite aware of the bizarre incident and that some tactical squads have been deployed to Ogere and its environs to fish out the rampaging killer. The PPRO said “the police are on top of the situation, the criminal is already on our wanted list and our men are all over combing everywhere to get the assailant arrested. I can assure the public that he would soon be catch up with to pay for his grievous offence”.

