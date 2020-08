Published:

These suspected Fulani mercenaries were arrested along Zango- Mariri road in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State after they allegedly participated in the gruesome murder of indigenes of Kurmin Masara in Southern Kaduna









Their names are as follows:

1. Damuna Garba 40yrs

2. Shanunu Ali 34yrs

3. Ibrahim Umar 30yrs

4. Ali Abubakar 30yrs

5. Idi Alhaji Bawa 25yrs

6. Umar Dikko 37 yrs.

They were arrested and handed over to security agents for further investigation







