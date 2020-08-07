People Didn't Fulfil Promises Made To Me ..8 Year Viral Video Girl Success

Published:

Eight-year-old Success Adegor, who grabbed the headlines last year, over her outspoken character, has revealed that all the promises of help made to her and her family were never fulfilled.





Success had been in the spotlight last year when she was filmed by a neighbour complaining about being sent home from school because of unpaid fees.





Her stubborn stance in the video had earned her both the admiration of the public and offers of help.





In a new video, which surfaced on social media, Success in her usual forthright manner said that the promises didn’t materialise.





Speaking in Pidgin English, Success said, “No, Everything na fake,” when asked if the monies she was promised had been received.





She said, “Everything na fake. Dem just come our house, come promise us heaven and earth… post am for Facebook, say make everybody think say we don rich. Everything na fake.





“Dem no give my daddy any job, my daddy still dey ride Okada. My mummy sef ehn, the job wey dem give my mummy sef, dem no dey pay am. Dey go just tell am say her name never dey for paper, give am N10000, make she take hold hand. Wich kain yeye tin be dat?





However, celebrities have been reacting to Success’s claim, comedian Seyi Law said that he never made any promises to Success, merely introducing her at an event he had been the compere just as the organisers had wanted.





He wrote; “Please know your facts before posting so as to avoid trouble. The event where @chuksdgeneral and I held was an event, I was invited to perform and I never made any promises to her. I only did my job of introducing her as the organisers wanted. Let’s be careful. Don’t smear my name for likes and talk points because I might not take it likely. You ask the people you tagged questions first before publication. Be very careful.”





Another comedian linked with Success and her family was Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, who described the family as ingrates, who were merely out to milk the public and celebrities, after spending the money they got last year.





Sharing a video, where he aired his opinion, he captioned it, “Na the day them do good for poor person na them know!!! Success and her parent are just ungrateful.”





He said that he had personally gone to Sapele to register her at a private school and paid the fees, including giving them the sum of N100, 000.





Meanwhile, Success was recently seen on the set of a Nollywood movie, featuring actor, Eyinnaya Nwigwe, who praised her inquisitive nature via his verified Instagram page.





