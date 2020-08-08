Oshiomhole Has Hijacked Ize Iyamu's Campaign..APC Governors Forum Lament

Published:

The Progressives Governors’ Forum, on Friday, accused a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, of usurping the campaign of the party’s candidate in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.



The umbrella body of all APC governors, in a statement titled ‘Progressive Politics – Which Way, APC?’ by its Director General, Dr Salihu Lukeman, raised the alarm over what it described as the diminishing electoral value of the All Progressives Congress.



Lukeman expressed sadness that the dissolution of the Adams Oshimohole-led National Working Committee of the APC had not solved the party’s diminishing electoral viability.



On the forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo states, the PGF DG said efforts being made by Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to reconcile with aggrieved party members and leaders in Ondo were commendable.



He, however, added that the reverse seemed to be the case in Edo State, saying, rather than reconciliation, “loud drums of war” had taken over the airwaves in the state.



Lukeman stated, “Comrade Oshiomhole has relocated to Edo State and taken over the APC campaign and the campaign is proceeding in a manner that suggests the Edo State governorship election is an extension of the personal battle between the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and Oshiomhole.



“The APC campaign is personalised around Comrade Oshiomhole and the candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is an onlooker. The soundbite from the Edo APC campaign is so offensive to the point where Comrade Oshiomhole appears to be disowning almost every APC (member) in Edo State between 2016 and now.



“To that extent, it simply means Comrade Oshiomhole is disowning himself, which may be why he went on his knees begging the Edo people for forgiveness.”



According to him, APC leaders need to be reminded that the last leadership crisis was triggered by the deep concerns around the diminishing electoral viability of the party.



“What is it that needs to be done to address the problem of diminishing electoral viability of the APC? Do our leaders even agree that the APC is faced with the problem of diminishing electoral viability?



“This may be the problem, partly because, if our leaders are unable to recognise that the APC is faced with the problem of diminishing electoral viability, then there is a big problem,” he said.

Share This