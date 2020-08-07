Ogun Monarch Arrested For Having Sex With 15 Year Daughter For Four Years

Published:

The village head of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Rasheed Sholabi, on Thursday, fainted and was rushed to hospital after he was confronted with the evidence that he defiled his 15-year-old daughter.



The village head, who was arrested by the police, for raping his daughter, denied the allegation.



But, when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, he slumped and was rushed to hospital, where he was resuscitated.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement.



Oyeyemi said the victim walked into the Owode-Egbado Police Station and reported her father to the police.



He explained that the girl complained that her father had been having sex with her for four years, when she was 11-year-old.



The PPRO said the victim lamented that her father’s action made it difficult for her to control her urinary system.



He said, “The victim, who told the police that she lost her mother when she was barely two-year-old, said the suspect did not allow her to know any of her mother’s relations.



“This, therefore, left her with no option but to continue staying with her father, who used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time.”



The police spokesperson added that upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Egbado, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her men to the village head’s house and he was promptly arrested.



According to the PPRO, on interrogation, Rasheed first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was rushed to hospital, where he was resuscitated.



Oyeyemi added, “His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason she left him.



“The victim has been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies’ Home for her safety.”



The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.

