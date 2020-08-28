Obasanjo Visits His 92 Year Old School Teacher After 35 Years

Published:

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo visited his former class teacher and mentor, Pa James Popoola who was 92 years old , Pa James Popoola's family house is in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He taught Olusegun Obasanjo in 1950 at the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo was accompanied by his former classmate, Jacob Omolade, who is the traditional ruler of Ibara. The former president engaged his retired teacher with old memories and banters to the admiration of the trio.

Pa Popoola who was seeing Obasanjo for the first time in decades, said, “ _I can’t believe it. I am happy today. Very happy. You mean I will host you in my house today, before my death. It was 36 years ago I met you. You are welcome. Oh! I am delighted, very delighted_.”

Obasanjo led him on his wheelchair back into the sitting room. Obasanjo said it has always been his desire to visit but for my tight schedule, he was unable.

“ _We are happy to see you sir. And I had told Kabiyesi that I am going to remind you of his behaviour in class. Do you remember sir_?"

Obasanjo asked.

The former tutor’s wife, Mojisola Popoola, while contributing said, ‘ _Daddy often times remembers all your pranks. He must be very happy receiving you today_.”



Source Temitope Akintola

