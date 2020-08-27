Nneka Ikem Anibeze Appointed SA Media To Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs

Published:





Nneka Ikem Anibeze has been appointed the new Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Hon Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq.The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Until her appointment, Nneka Ikem was the Acting Director, Sports and Outside Broadcasts Directorate of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

She also served as SA Media and Publicity to the immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Selcap Dalung.





