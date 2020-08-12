Nigerians Condemn Buhari's Media Aide For Supporting Death Sentence For Blasphemy

Published:

President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, supporting death penalty for blasphemy resurfaced on Twitter has been condemned by most Nigerians



Ahmad in the tweet dated July 1, 2015 supported the death sentence on nine people who described Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse, the Senegalese founder of the Tijaniya sect, as being greater than Prophet Mohammed.



At the time, some Nigerians on Twitter campaigned for the discharge of the nine convicts with the #SaveKanoNine.



But the President’s aide had a different opinion.



He tweeted, “I can’t pretend or keep silent. I support the death penalty for blasphemy. That’s my belief and I do not and will never support #SaveKanoNine.”



The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, said he was sure that the President, General Muhammadu Buhari , also supported the death penalty for blasphemy.



“This is a Presidential aide. I am sure Buhari feels the same way. I feel sorry for this country,” Adeyanju tweeted.



Another respondent, Igwe Skyochi tweeted, “Bashir Ahmad, just know this today that the only good and bad news you can ever get which is similar to both is: ‘Nothing lasts forever!’’”



A writer, Elnathan John @elnathan_john, wrote, “Just join Boko Haram and save us the trouble. No difference. This one na just capitalist Boko Haram.”



About 12 states in northern Nigeria operate the Sharia system of justice.



The Sharia system, which also has its own Court of Appeal, handles both civil and criminal matters involving Muslims and its judgements can also be challenged in Nigeria’s secular Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court.



Sentences handed down by the courts usually include floggings in cases of adultery, amputations for theft and the death penalty for blasphemy.



It was gathered on Monday that the Kano State Government would not intervene in the judgment of the Upper Sharia Court which sentenced Sharif to death.



A source closed to the state government, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told one of correspondents, that the state government would never interfere with the judgment.



“No responsible Muslim in a Sharia state like Kano will not support the judgment. So to cut it short, no Muslim will support what the convict (Yahaya Sharif) did,” the source said.







