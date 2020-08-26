Nigerian Sworn In As Attorney General And Minister Of Justice In Canada

A Nigerian born Kaycee Madu has been sworn in as the new Alberta Minister of Justice.
He becomes the first black Canadian Attorney General & Solicitor General, and first Justice Minister of African descent.
This was his post on his elevation
"Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General - where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have."
A Law graduate of University of Lagos, he relocated to Canada with his family in 2001 and was elected into the Parliament in 2019
He is originally from Imo State
0 comments: