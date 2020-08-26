Nigerian Sworn In As Attorney General And Minister Of Justice In Canada

Published:

A Nigerian born Kaycee Madu has been sworn in as the new Alberta Minister of Justice.

He becomes the first black Canadian Attorney General & Solicitor General, and first Justice Minister of African descent.





This was his post on his elevation

"Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General - where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have."

A Law graduate of University of Lagos, he relocated to Canada with his family in 2001 and was elected into the Parliament in 2019

He is originally from Imo State

Share This