Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Nigerian Sworn In As Attorney General And Minister Of Justice In Canada

Published: August 26, 2020

 


A Nigerian born Kaycee Madu has been sworn in as the new Alberta Minister of Justice.

He becomes the first black Canadian Attorney General & Solicitor General, and first Justice Minister of African descent.




This was his post on his elevation 

"Thank you, everyone, for all the well wishes. I am beyond humbled to accept my new role as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General - where I will pursue fairness, equality, and justice for all with every ounce of strength I have."

A Law graduate of University of Lagos, he relocated to Canada with his family in 2001 and was elected into the Parliament in 2019

He is originally from Imo State 


