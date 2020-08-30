Nigerian Churches Lack Discipline...CAN President

Published:

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle has lamented the prevalence of sexual immorality, gluttony, and financial impropriety in churches in the nation.

He attributed the sad developments to a lack of discipline.

He expressed sadness that money has become the god of many Christians, especially church leaders.

Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), said these in his speech at the ongoing virtual convention of the church.

He was saddened there is no more difference between Christians and unbelievers with the development.

Ayokunle said: “The church is in a state where lack of discipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, gluttony, financial impropriety, laziness, court cases, etc.

“The name of the Lord is being maligned in our society today because of the way Christians are behaving. Obscene dressing and all forms of impurities are happening in our midst.

“Some Christians cannot be trusted for any noble assignment. There appears to be no difference between them and the unbelievers.

“Money, in particular, has become the god of some (if not many) Christians, including Church leaders! What a shame to the Church!

“The Lord of the Church is sad concerning the state of the Church. We are robbed of our powers and molested by the children of Satan because of our careless living!”

He added: “It is through discipline that we would remain holy and enter the kingdom of God! Hence this year’s Convention is a call to self-examination as individuals, family, church, Convention.

He said it is a clarion call to be more disciplined in areas where “we have shown discipline and exercise discipline in areas where we lack such.”





