Nigeria ,Ghana Go To "War" On Twitter

There is an ongoing war on Twitter between Nigeria which is now trending on number 2 the last time CKN NEWS checked





Tagged #GhanavsNigeria the "war" as it were has generated so much comments from citizens of both countries throwing tantrums at each on which country is better





The war ranges from Politics to entertainment, sports , infrastructures , Electricity, good roads etc involved posting of comments backed with pictures

The war is still ongoing with no let off

CKN News investigation revealed that the later Twitter war started because of a video posted by a popular Nigerian comedian comparing Nigeria with Ghana

This is not the first time both countries are squaring against each other on Twitter

There have been the Nigeria Ghana jollof rice war in the past that even attracted the notice of CNN anchor person Richard Quest

