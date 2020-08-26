Military Kill Suspected Bandits, Arrest 150 In North West

Published:

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 150 suspected bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers among others in the north-west region of the country.The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a press briefing held on Tuesday at the newly established Special Army Super Camp ‘4’ Faskari in Katsina State.He revealed that the suspects were arrested on different days while troops also recovered 20 locally fabricated Dane guns.According to the military spokesman, a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation led to the raid of an illegal mining site which also serves as bandits’ hideout located along Gadan Zaima – Zuru Road in Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.He noted that one of the suspects was killed while trying to escape, adding that banditry has been financed through illegal mining activities.Onyeuko said explained that troops on fighting patrol encountered three bandits on motorcycles at Maigalma village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State while attempting to attack innocent residents on Saturday last week.He explained that a bandit was killed in the process, adding, “the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.”“Also, on 21 August 2020, troops acting on actionable intelligence raided a known bandit hideout around Dogon Karfe village in Bakura LGA of Zamfara. During the operation, four Dane guns and one loaded magazine were recovered by the troops in an abandoned structure.“Same day, following credible intelligence, troops deployed at Wagini village arrested a wanted notorious bandit named Isuhu Ibrahim (aka Bula) who in the company of other bandits have been terrorising the general area for a while,” the brigadier general stated.He said all arrested suspects were undergoing preliminary investigation and would soon be handed over to relevant prosecuting agencies for further action.The military spokesman thanked the people of the North West for their support, saying the successes achieved so far would not have been possible without their cooperation.He, however, urged them to continue to support the security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence that would assist the troops in their operations.

