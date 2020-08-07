Marry Truthful Single Mother,Than Spinster With Several Abortions...Popular Nigerian Actress Advises Men

Published:

A popular Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has urged men to marry truthful single mothers rather than pretentious single ladies.

The actress, who took to her Instagram handle @opeyemi_aiyeola1 to give the advice, said that getting married to single mothers was far better than ladies who might have gone through abortions. Aiyola, also a producer and television personality, described ladies, who might have gone through the abortion process as ‘mother of graves’.

“Better marry a truthful lady, after two or three or more, than marry a lady with seven abortions, pretending to be an angel; yet, she is a mother of graves 🙌🏾…..unknown,” she wrote.

The actress, who joined the Nigerian movie industry in 1998, acted in her first Yoruba movie “Aso Iye”. Ayeola, who rose to fame after acting in the Yoruba popular movie “Ige Adubi”, had scripted, produced and acted in several movies, including ‘Teni N Teni’, ‘Ige Adubi’, ‘Timileyin Oluwa’, ‘Onilara’, ‘Apaadi’ and ‘Adun Ife’, among others.

In 2015, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress (Yoruba) at the Best of Nollywood Awards. Currently, one of the most talented and most influential actresses in Nigeria, Ayeola, in 2007, got married to Babatunde Owolomose and their marriage is blessed with two sons.

She has a group called Opeyemi Aiyeola Rehearsal Group, which nurtures upcoming artistes.

Aiyeola’s immense contributions to the entertainment industry have made her outstanding, coupled with the numerous movies she had acted.

