Man City 'Agree Personal Terms' With Lionel Messi Ahead Of Stunning Barcelona Transfer

Manchester City have emerged as potential frontrunners if Lionel Messi is to quit Barcelona this summer.

Manchester City reportedly already have an agreement on personal terms with Lionel Messi, following his decision to tell Barcelona he wants to leave this summer. The Argentine sent shockwaves around the world on Tuesday, when he informed Barca that he wanted out immediately.





Messi has grown tired of the club's demise in recent seasons which has led to a series of embarrassing Champions League exits and a trophyless season last term.

It could be argued that this all started in the 2017/18 season, when Roma came back from 4-1 down to knock Barcelona out of Europe in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

While Barca were La Liga champions in 2018/19, they were on the end of arguably the greatest comeback in European history against Liverpool when the Reds fought back from 3-0 down in the two-legged tie to win 4-0.

Real Madrid soared to the title this time around before Bayern Munich beat Barca 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals.

That proved to be the final straw for Messi, who informed Barcelona by burofax that he wants to leave this summer.

Given that only a small group of clubs in world football can afford him, the operation is not easy.

Messi argues he withholds the right to leave the club for free following a clause in his contract.

Barcelona argue that it expired on June 10 while Messi believes it is active until August 31 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which saw the season extended.

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs linked with an audacious move.





However, it appears that Pep Guardiola is best positioned to reunite with his former player.





According to Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati, who was one of the first to confirm Messi wanted to leave Barcelona, City have already agreed personal terms.





She tweeted: "#City and #Messi they already have agreement in numbers."





