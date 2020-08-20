Man Arrests Facebook Female Friend For Failing To Visit Him After Sending Her Transport Fare

Published:

An Aba based young man has arrested a Porthacout based lady through tracking and charges her to court for defrauding him of 8,500 Naira ment for transportation from Porthacout to Aba.





According to Chukwudi aged 31, the 22 year old Queen Benita (Facebook Name) agreed to pay him a visit in Aba on the 10th of October 2019 and lured him to send 8,500 to her Access Bank Account as transport.





According to Chukwudi's Lawyer - Ken Ukpai Esq , the act was a calculated measure to defraud his client and in separate petitions to the force headquarters and the court, Ken Demands the compensation of 850,000 for his clients noting that his client is a businessman and if the said money was to be invested into his business since that day (About 10 months) would have made more that the demanded Amount.





Queen Benita is Still in Custody as at the time of filing this report.





Share This