Man Arrested In Kano For Locking Up Son In Garage For 7 Years

The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 13/08/2020 at about 2315hrs, information received revealed that one *Aminu Farawa* 'm' locked up his biological son, one *Ahmed Aminu* 'm' 30 years old of the same address inside his car garage within his house for about seven (7) years without proper feeding and health care.

Team of Operation Puff-Adder was raised and immediately swung in to action.

The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted. The father was arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the father confessed to have locked-up the victim for three (3) years on allegation of suspected Drug-Abuse.

However, the Command’s Commissioner of Police CP Habu A. Sani, psc ordered the Case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for Discreet Investigations.

DSP ABDULLAHI HARUNA,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR:

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE.

