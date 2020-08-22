Malian Political Crisis: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives Bamako As Head Of ECOWAS Delegation

Published:









Former President Goodluck Jonathan today arrived Bamako the capital of Mali as the Head of West Africa's delegation to resolve the political logjam in Mali

He was welcomed at the airport by Malian government officials

Here was his post at his arrival





:We arrived in Bamako this afternoon to continue with the Ecowas_Cedeao mediation and peace talks towards resolving Mali's protracted political crisis and restoring normalcy in this beautiful West African country. We will continue to engage Malian stakeholders as brothers and sisters until lasting peace is found.:

- GEJ

Share This