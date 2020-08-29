Lewis Hamilton Dedicates Pole Position Win To Late Actor Chadwick Boseman

Published:





Formular One defending champion Lewis Hamilton has dedicated his pole position at today's Belgian race to late American actor Chadwick Boseman that died of cancer .

This was his post

"I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. This has been such a heavy year for all of us but hearing that news this morning really hurt.

What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend. #WakandaForever #blackpanther"

