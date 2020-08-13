Late Walter Carrington Was A Loving Husband...Wife, Arese

Published:

The wife of the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90 years has described her husband as loving, friend who spent a life of selfless humanity.Announcing the death of her husband, Mrs Arese Carrington said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.“He passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday August 11th, 2020. Further announcements will be made shortly.“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law.

