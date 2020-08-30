Lagos State Govt Approves Reopening Of Social Clubs And Recreational Centres

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has given the approval for the reopening of clubs and recreational centres in the State

He gave the directive yesterday during a press conference at the State House Lagos.

This is the full State

Following the progress we have made in the management of #COVID19 and in line with our desire to gradually open the economy and critical sectors, today I announced that tertiary institutions will re-open from September 14th 2020.

In the same vein, social clubs and recreational centres with trustees are allowed to open as long as they meet all the protocols for reopening while restaurants are now permitted to have in-dining in line with all safety rules and guidelines.

We remain sympathetic to the plight of business owners, especially those operating in the hospitality and tourism sector. We are reviewing permissible opening dates and we assure you that concrete decisions will be taken before the end of September.

We will continue to responsibly manage our response and be guided by experts' advice as we work to return all socio-economic activities.

We will constantly keep you informed on the decisions we take in response to the pandemic and we ask for your understanding and patience.

These are challenging times for all of us and it requires extra levels of patience, sacrifice and understanding.

The gradual easing doesn't mean the pandemic is over. It is not an invitation to carelessness or nonchalance.

The goal is to stay healthy and remain safe.

