Lagos Assembly To Probe Whereabout Of Three Helicopters Purchased By State Govt

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Tayo Ayinde; the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube; Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; and the management of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund over the usage of the three helicopters belonging to the state government.The Chief Whip of the House, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, raised the issue under Matters of Urgent Public Importance during plenary on Monday.She said the contractual agreement signed by the Lagos State Government and the entity entrusted to maintain the assets should be probed.“In 2015, three helicopters were bought under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to strengthen security in the state. But the helicopters are nowhere to be found now.“I will want us to look at it and get the concerned parties to tell the House the location of the three helicopters to see if they are just lying fallow or if the state government has entered into an agreement with an entity on the equipment and see to what extent the agreement has been working,” she added.The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, pointed out that the helicopters were meant for security and commercial purposes.He said the House should know what had accrued to the state from the helicopters so far, adding that it was the first time the Assembly would be talking about the equipment.“We need to know what has happened to the helicopters,” he said.He directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to write to all relevant offices and MDAs to give an account on the procurement and maintenance of the three helicopters.

