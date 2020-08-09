Kashamu:You Will Also Die One Day...Ayo Fayose Replies Olusegun Obasanjo

Published:

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s official statement on the death of ex-Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu, a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election in Ogun State, died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday at the age of 62.



Kashamu, who also represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019 at the National Assembly, will be buried on Sunday [today] in accordance with Islamic rites at his Ijebu-Igbo hometown.



The lawmaker had faced extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking until his death.



But in a message titled, ‘Letter of condolence,’ addressed to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Obasanjo, who condoled with the family of the deceased and the state as a whole, also alleged that Kashamu used the instruments of law and politics to evade justice.



“The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil.



“Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.



“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up,” the former military head of state said, while praying that Allah forgive Kashamu’s sins.



See the letter:



Obasanjo had, in 2014, resigned his membership of the PDP when he wrote to the then chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bamanga Tukur, that he would cease to be a member of the party unless the party dissociated itself from Kashamu.



Obasanjo later tore his party card membership in the public and thereafter left the party.



However, reacting to Obasanjo’s letter on Saturday night, Fayose tweeted via his verified Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose:



I commiserate with the family of Senator Buruji Kashamu for this irreparable loss and pray for the repose of his soul. The Almighty God will console those he left behind.



I also condemn the statement made by former President Obasanjo on his (Kashamu) death.



— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 8, 2020



It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?



— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 8, 2020



Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?



— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 8, 2020



Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.



— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 8, 2020

Share This