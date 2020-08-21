Kashamu Withdrew Case Against Adebutu’s Firm Before Death ...Lawyer

Published:

Counsel for the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr. Ajibola Oluyede, said his client, before his death, withdrew the lawsuit filed against rival lotto operators in the country, including Sir Keshington Adebutu’s Premier Lotto, popularly known as Baba Ijebu.

Oluyede said on the telephone on Thursday that Kashamu, through his firm, Western Lotto Limited, took the decision prior to his death on August 8, 2020.

The lawyer was contacted against the backdrop of a viral video suggesting that Kashamu, while on his sickbed, placed a phone call to Adebutu to beg for forgiveness and pledged to drop legal actions against Premier Lotto.

In the video, Adebutu demanded that Kashamu withdraw the court case against his firm in demonstration of his penitence.





The two businessmen from Ogun State were embroiled in a legal tussle on the proprietary right over ‘Ghana games.’





In a suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, Kashamu’s Western Lotto accused Adebutu’s Premier Lotto and 22 other rival lotto firms of infringing on its trademark.





