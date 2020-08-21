Johnians Set To Inaugurate New Exco

Published:

Less than three months after electronic elections produced the new executive committee, old students of St John’s Grammar School, will inaugurate the new team tomorrow at the school’s premises in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Frontline health services administrator and ophthalmologist, Dr. Festus Oshoba will preside over its affairs for the next two years.

He will work with Dr. Olajide Makinde, Firsr Vice President; Mr. Jibola Awoseyi, Second Vice President; Mr.Ikechi Diaku, Third Vice President and Mr. Debo Adefisan, Secretary-general.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy,Mr.Kehinde Bamigbetan is the incoming publicity secretary and senior member, The Punch’s editorial board, Mr. Obafemi Obadare is the assistant secretary -general.

Others are Barrister Tope Elusogbon social secretary, Dapo Adeyeba, auditor; Olaolu Omifare, Treasurer and Joseph Adedire, financial secretary.

The association resolved to inaugurate the new team at its first annual general meeting on August 8, this year.

Attended by 107 participants from four continents such as Africa, Europe, North America and Australia using the Zoom platform, the meeting reviewed the constitution of the association and plans to commission new projects.

Welcoming participants, the outgoing president, Mr. Sunday Bolaji praised the vision of the founder, Father Fabian Cloutier, the Canadian Catholic priest who used his inheritance to set up the school for African children.

He praised the outgoing team for their sacrifice and labour towards building a strong organisation and bequeathing a good kegacy for the incoming executive committee.

Chief Bolaji also thanked the sets and their co-ordinators for rescuing the school from dilapidation by undertaking renovation of blocks of classrooms, libraries, toilets, laboratories and sporting facilities despite decling financial support from the government over the years.

In his report, the outgoing secretary who was recently elected the new president, Dr.Festus Oshoba listed the fencing of the school as a major accomplishment of the team and thanked old students who contributed to the success of the project.

Dr. Oshoba, announced plans to commission the projects on October 3, this year at an event to be attended by dignitaries including the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola and the Imperial Majesty, Kabiyesi Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

The annual general meeting approved a new constitution which created the office of a new Vice President for North America, South America, Central America and the Carribeans and established six standing and eight ad-hoc committees.

It also approved the audited accounts of the association and set up joint national working committee, boards of patrons and trustees in a new governance system based on checks and balances.

Share This