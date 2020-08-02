ISWAP Executes Two Commanders , Soldiers , Civilians

ISIS in Africa (ISWAP) has executed about 20 prisoners that had been sentenced to death by the Chief Judge and his Council





The execution took place on Sallah day, July 31, 2020, at about 10:30am local time at a location given as Tudun Woulgo, which is close to Sabon Tombo along Lake Chad axis.





According to the reliable source, executions were carried out immediately after Eid-el-Kabir prayers at their Central Mosque in Tudun Woulgo, part of the terrorists hideout.





The jihadists had promised to execute about 14 individuals, including some key commanders, on July 31, 2020.





This was after the notorious warlord, Amir Baba Kaka, was executed at Kwalaram, close to Kwatan Marghi.





Kaka was killed on the evening of July 26, 2020 along with two of his lieutenants: Amir Muhammed Lawal, aka Abba Lawal, and Amir Musa.





It will be recalled that the jihadists leadership had planned to carry out the execution of these individuals at a location that had previously been given as Tunbum Kurna.





But for some inexplicable reasons, the actual location of the dastardly execution was changed to Tudun Woulgo.





Those executed included one Ba’a Masta, an Islamic Scholar who preached in the Tumbus; two Nigerian Army soldiers (names withheld); and one individual known only as John, described by sources as “an Igbo man” who was abducted on suspicion and allegation of “looking like a spy.”





The heartless executions took place in a typical jihadists fashion amidst wild jubilation by hundreds of the insurgents compelled to watch, which comprised of jihadists fighters and young children mechanically chanting: “Allahu Akbar!”

A ring-like structure of cheering crowds of men and children that witnessed the executions included some top and key members of the ISWAP leadership, amid very tight security.





The source further stated the men were treated in the most inhuman manner and then brutally murdered with knives and bled to death.







