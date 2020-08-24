IPOB Killed Two Of Our Officers...DSS

Published:





The Department of State Services said two of its men died on Sunday when a patrol team was attacked by IPOB members.The service did not provide details of the attack but said a comprehensive investigation had commenced into the incident.The DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Unprovoked violent attack on DSS patrol team in Enugu.’It stated, “The DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today (Sunday), attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.“The service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.”The secret police condoled with the families of the departed officers and also prayed for the repose of their souls.It explained that all measures had been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in the dastardly act were promptly apprehended and brought to justice.The agency reaffirmed its commitment to work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order.It urged law-abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.

Share This