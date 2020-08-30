Innocent Ike Appointed Ag MD/ CEO Polaris Bank

Published:





Polaris Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Innocent Ike as its acting managing director/chief executive officer effective September 1, 2020.

The bank’s company secretary Babatunde Osibodu stated this in a release on Saturday.

The appointment follows the imminent retirement of the bank’s MD/CEO Tokunbo Abiru.

The statement said the incoming acting managing director was until now the executive director, technology and services while also overseeing the South-South/South East directorate of the bank.

It also said Mr Ike had been a pivotal part of the bank since July 2016 and a major driver of the corporate transformation journey.

“Ike has garnered over three decades’ professional experience in the banking industry,” the statement said.

“He is a graduate of accounting from the University of Lagos, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a certified IFRS expert and an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

“He holds an executive certificate in strategy & innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management; Boston and he is also a member of Institute of Directors.”





Share This