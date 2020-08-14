Immaculate Okochu, Face Of Cold Stone Creamery Crushed To Death Few Days To Her Wedding In Lagos

Published:

Family and friends of a bride-to-be, Immaculate Okochu, who was crushed to death by a truck, have taken to their various social media handles to mourn her demise.It was learnt that Immaculate mounted a motorcycle on her way to work on Wednesday when a truck rammed into her and the motorcyclist at Badore in the Ajah area of Lagos State.In a video posted on Instagram by @iam_uchenwankwo, Immaculate could be seen still breathing, while the person recording the video could be heard saying, “She never die nau, the bike fall down for that place, trailer come drag am from that place to this place.”She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.It was gathered that the 24-year-old, who had her introduction in March, was scheduled to get married to her fiancé in October.Immaculate’s friend and wedding planner, Lucy Ibe, told the BBC Pidgin that she was notified of the incident by someone who called her with the victim’s phone.She said, “She (Immaculate) died yesterday (Wednesday) on the Badore Road. She was first taken to a hospital in the area, and from there, she was referred to the General Hospital, Marina. When I got to the hospital, she was still inside the boot of the vehicle that brought her receiving drip and she was not even attended to until she died.”Immaculate’s sister, Magdalene, who took to her Facebook page to mourn the bride-to-be wrote, “I can’t just comprehend it, some hours ago you were sounding positive, you posted you goods on your timeline… Death why nah… Oh my Emife baby sister pick your call…If only God could stop you from going to work today, you would not have been involved in that accident…God please wake her back…Oh what is life? Rest in peace my darling…It’s well.”Another Facebook user, Odeja Oluchi said, “This is too much for me ooooo…God why take my sweet sister from another mother…Why immaculate my love…We are already planning your wedding…God why, I can’t accept this…My heart is heavy…We still chatted yesterday…Why leave me like this…Who will call me big sis like you do…I don’t want to say goodbye now my Asa mu. Who will surprise me with lovely gift like you do…You made sure I’m always ok…Always checking up on me…I can’t live with this news.”Asimic Uka, who claimed to have attended the same school with the deceased, wrote on his Facebook page, “Tracking back the memories we both shared at our Ama Mata (alma mater) Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School Lagos…U were a personality worthy of emulation in every good virtue a woman stands for.“U represented us pretty well as our then Asst. Head Girl…I remember each day I greet u as my senior, ur smiles and response make that very day a great one for me. Just 2months to ur Wedding Day and this hell of a bad news surfaced…I can’t question the Creator, but please do well to Rest @ His Bosom. U Rili Left Us Without Dropping A Word…Ur Personality is Neva Gonna Leave Us.”

