Ibrahim Magu, Others Abused The Trust I Had In Them..Buhari

President Buhari said on Friday, that some people trusted by his administration have abused the privilege.



He was responding to a question about the recent corruption allegations arising from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).



Former EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu was suspended in July after corruption charges were brought against him, and the House of Representatives publicly investigated financial misappropriation at the NDDC amid a plethora of drama.





“There has been an abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration,” the President said when asked about how he felt about the recent developments.



“A number of assets have been recovered and some money; but we have introduced TSA, Treasury Single Account, where all the money are taken.



“I said assets should be sold and the money put into TSA so the money can be identified at any level.





And I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriate public funds.”

