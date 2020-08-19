I Want To Live Beyond 100 Years..Olusegun Obasanjo

Published:





Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared his intention to live above 100 years.

The 83-year-old former Nigerian leader disclosed this in an event organized to mark the one year anniversary of the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakare, Jamolu II.

Obasanjo advised the monarch to propagate unity among traditional rules in Yorubaland while speaking at the interdenominational service, which he said he will live to celebrate in years to come.

“I will be here to celebrate your 20 years anniversary with you whether I am invited or not.

“By the time I also partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes, He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 or more.

“There are times that Kabiyesi don’t listen to words and there are times he does listen to words. If we are united, there is nothing we can’t do in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.”





