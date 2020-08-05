I Raped And Impregnated Two Teenage Girls In Lagos With The Consent Of Their Father...Suspect Alleges

A 28-year-old man that the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command said was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating two teenage sisters has said he did the act with the permission of the girls’ father.







Sources at the Ikotun police division, which is handling the matter, alleged that the suspect, one Nduka Anyanwu, had been having carnal knowledge of the girls, 13 and 17 years old, since they were in primary school.







Interrogators at the station said that, Anyanwu, however, said he engaged the sisters in sex with the permission of their father, Christian Onyechi. The suspect was said to have been arrested yesterday after a pregnancy test that the girls’ mother insisted must be done on them showed they were pregnant.





The police said the girls told them Anyanwu had been sexually molesting them since they were in primary school. The girls’ father was understood to have been arrested. Efforts to get confirmation proved abortive as the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, did not pick calls put through to him just as he did not reply a message sent to him.

