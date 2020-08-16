I Am Committed To Fight Corruption..Ganduje

Published:





Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says he will not be involved in the prosecution of any political office holder in the state.





The governor spoke during a visit to the state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission on Saturday.





Ganduje, who said his administration is committed to the fight against corruption, urged the commission not to compromise in the anti-graft war.





“Whosoever falls into the commission’s trap should face the consequence. I will have nothing to do with it. I will not interfere with any case whosoever might be involved,” he said.





“With the way corruption is fighting back and the fight against corruption being an agenda of President Muhammad Buhari, the federal government cannot fight it alone. It needs domestication in the states and the local governments to succeed.”





In his remark, Muhyi Magaji, chairman of the commission, commended the governor for his “commitment to the anti-graft war”.





“It is your will and support that has made this anti-graft agency among the best in the country,” he said.





“We have set benchmarks in the country and are being emulated by other states.”





The commission had reportedly recovered N310,000 meant for imams that participated in a special prayer against COVID-19 and insecurity from an aide of the governor.





In 2018, videos of Ganduje collecting kickback from contractors went viral.





The videos published by Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, showed the governor receiving bundles of dollars and stuffing them inside his pocket.





The governor later denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

