How I Escaped From Police Custody...Rearrested Ibadan Alleged Serial Killer

Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old man accused of involvement in the rape and series of killings in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has narrated how he escaped from police custody.



Shodipe, on Sunday, addressed journalists on how police negligence gave him the way.



CKN News had earlier reported that he escaped from custody over a week ago. He was, however, re-arrested on Sunday.



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a statement signed by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the notorious suspect was re-arrested in Bodija area of Ibadan.



He also warned against “any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.”



Speaking on how he escaped, Shodipe said he ran away from Mokola police custody where he was detained when he was ordered to take his bath by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).





Shodipe said he jumped the fence when the police officer asked to monitor him was not paying close attention.



“The new female DPO asked Officer Funsho to allow me to take my bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape but I managed.



“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence. The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm,” he narrated.

