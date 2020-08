Published:

KRIS OKOTIE'S HOUSEHOLD CHURCH IS NOT OPENING YET

Based on CKN NEWS listing today that Pastor Kris Okotie's Household of God Church is one of the churches that will commence services today , we recieved a message from a top member of the Church who said the Church is not commencing service yet.





Hear him





"CKN NEWS , Rev. Okotie never said he will open the church. He only said the government cannot dictate how churches should worship their God.





Household of God Church will not open until all conditions are removed





Thanks"





CKN NEWS

Share This