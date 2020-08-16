Hit And Run Driver Kills Two Teenagers In Lagos

Published:

A suspected drunk driver of a white C300 Mercedes Benz with registration number FKJ 730 GH has sent two teenagers in Baruwa area of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Lagos State to their early graves with reckless driving.

The driver who is at large, reportedly veered off the Iyana Ipaja-Ayobo road at Boystown Bus-Stop and hit five teenagers who were returning from a viewing centre where they had watched Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona match on Friday night.

One of them, Sulaimon Onifade died on the spot, while another one, Jamiu Solanke died on Saturday morning. Both of them have been buried by their families.

The remaining three are said to be in critical conditions at a private hospital as Police at Ipaja Police Division have commenced investigation and search for the run away driver.

Meanwhile, the killer car has been towed to the Ipaja Police Station premises.

Share This