Gov Sanwoolu Rescues Man Trying To Commit Suicide At 3rd Mainland Bridge Over Debt

In what could have turned into Sallah tragedy, as Muslims in Lagos joined the rest of the world to celebrate 2020 Eid-el- Kabir, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has narrated how he intercepted and saved a man who was about to plunge into the lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge over N500,000 debt.





Meanwhile, the State Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla speaking after the symbolic Eid-el Kabir, prayers held at the Lagos Central Mosque, called on Nigerians, especially Muslims to pray to God and the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.





Sanwo-Olu, along with his wife, Ibijoke, had on Friday during a visit to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Broad Street and some other hospitals in different parts of the State, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with in-patients and health practitioners urged Nigerians to “calm down,” in the face of several challenges.









Speaking to newsmen during the visit and commenting on a recent viral video of a boy begging his mother to calm down while punishing him for an offense he committed, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he believes strongly in paying attention and creating time to little things because there might be somebody somewhere who needs help.





He said: “You look at big things but you need to certainly create time for little things as well. That is the difference. You know, you are going to build a bridge and it is nice but you have somebody who is just somewhere who needs help.

“Just this morning (Friday), we rescued somebody who was planning to jump at the Third Mainland Bridge all because he said he has a debt of N500,000. We had to rescue him and we paid the debt. Those little details are what make the difference.





“I don’t have two heads, I don’t have 15 fingers. We are still the same human beings. So, we need to show the human part of us while we are not losing sight of the big picture.





“The big picture is that we want to build roads, bridges, and new schools. But we also need to pay attention to the little one like the young boy on that video. By the way, I have spoken to him and his mother. They are doing great and I will see him one of these days very soon.”





The Governor and his wife while at the various hospitals chatted with the patients and the medical personnel, cheering them up, encouraging them, and also prayed for their recovery



