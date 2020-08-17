FRSC Cautions Drivers As Mobile Court Convicts 131 Drivers In Plateau, Benue , Nasarawa

Published:

The Zone 4 Commander of FRSC in charge of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, Dr Kayode Olagunju has warned all motorists to be safety conscious as we enter the last quarter of the year known as ember months, he warned motorist to be conscious of the fact that there will be increased mobility during the period which could also result to high incidence of road traffic crashes (RTC).





This call came on the heels of four mobile court sittings conducted in Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States convicting 131 traffic offenders for varying violations.





A mobile court presided by Hon. Isa Zalla sitting in Pankshin on 23rd July, 2020 convicted 30 offenders arraigned. In Benue, Hon IF Ajim sitting in Makurdi on 30th July and 14th August, 2020 convicted 71 traffic offenders out of 73 arraigned, while in Nasarawa Hon. Gwahimba Vincent convicted 30 out of 35 offenders arraigned on 14th August, 2020.





The convicted drivers were jailed for two months but were however given the option of fines ranging between N 2,000 and N 10,000 in line with the FRSC Establishment act,2007 and the National Tratfic Rgulations,2012. The most prevalent offences were overloading/ nonsocial rug lat I in, seat belt,tyre violations and mechanicaly defective vehicles.





In a statement issued by DRC Terry Hoomlong, the Zonal Commanding Officer assured the Command will continue the prosecution of erring drivers especially those with critical offences such as overloading, dangerous driving, speed limit violations, tyre violations, route violations, use of phone while driving, driving under influence, mechanically deficient vehicle and failure to fix speed limiting devices.

The Zone is putting in place measures to address traffic situations in the coming ember month.

Road Safety is a collective responsibility therefore, the motoring public must also take responsibility to ensure they obey traffic rules and be disciplined for a safe and successful ember month.

The Command wishes all road users safe motoring during the ember month and a safe journey to the new year 2021.









