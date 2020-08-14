Fake Soldier That Beats Up Policewoman In Viral Video Arrested In Lagos

Published:

Hausa Police Station received a distress call that a female Police Officer, Inspector Martina Onyeacho on traffic control at Shibiri bus stop, Ilemba Hausa is in distress. A patrol team was promptly deployed to the scene to rescue her.

Her assailant, Yemi Ayeni ‘m' 32 years old was arrested while the Police woman was quickly taken to Hospital for treatment. She sustained various degree of injuries from punches and beating she received from the suspect.

According to eye witnesses account, the suspect who presented himself as a soldier, was a passenger in a commercial bus that obstructed traffic flow on the busy road, waiting for passengers. The suspect was angered by the order issued by the traffic Police woman to the driver to move his vehicle away from the main road to pave way for free flow of traffic.

He claimed that the police woman did not accord him the respect he deserves as a soldier seated in the front of the bus. That she is wrong to have challenged the driver while he is there. He followed up with physical assault on her, beating her with sticks. Punching and kicking her.

During questioning, the suspect stated that he spent four months in Nigerian Army Depot Zaria in 2002 but was dismissed from training on mental health grounds. And since then, he has been posing as a soldier. He has a wife and a daughter who left him six months ago. Investigation is ongoing. The suspect will soon be changed to Court.









