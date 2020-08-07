Fake Army Major Arrested With 420 Wraps Of Drugs, Fake Army Van

Published:

A 44-year-old man identified as Fabian has been arrested by the Delta State Police command for falsely parading himself as Major Ojumah of the Nigerian Army.





A social media post by the Police reveals that Fabian who hails from Abbi in Ndokwa-West Local Government Area of Delta State was arrested on July 31, 2020 along Sapele-Benin Road. He was caught with a fake military van conveying 420 packs of compressed weed suspected to be Indian hemp.









The fake military van with4 plate number NA142-B01 conveying the packs of compressed weeds was seized from the suspect.





In his confession, Fabian was quoted as telling the police that he had been involved in the business of Indian Hemp sale since 2014.





He reportedly admitted that the van belongs to him and that he bought the Army plate number from serving personnel.





Also, he was said to have revealed that the Army uniform he wore was bought at Mammy market within the barracks.





This, it was gathered, was possible because he “grew up in the barracks and has a military background, though not a soldier”.

