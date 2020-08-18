Devil Deceived Me To Impregnate Two Teenagers...Ogun Pastor Confesses

Published:

The founder of Church of the Lord of Isreal, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, who allegedly impregnated two underage sisters and duped their mother of the sum of N1.5m, has blamed an evil spirit for his actions.The 57-year-old was paraded alongside 37 other suspected criminals at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Monday.He, however, denied impregnating the two sisters, claiming that he only impregnated one whom he was legally married to.Ajigbotoluwa explained that he was deceived by an evil spirit to marry the girl.The cleric, who admitted that he had sinned against God, said he would embark on prison evangelism if forgiven.He said, “There is no man of God that Satan will not hunt, except the person that his time has not come.“If I can have favour from God, Nigerians and the government, then it is my promise that I will turn a new leaf and I will be preaching to prisoners.“I will be going to cells to preach to them; that is the kind of ministry I want to establish to change people if God can give me the grace.“If I knew it was bad, I wouldn’t have done it; as it’s happening now, it is a disgrace to me.”The embattled pastor asked people not to use his life to judge other Christian leaders.“I am crying because of God, because the name of God should not be put to shame, especially when you’re talking of white garment church.“For my sake, nobody should desert, abuse or harass them or say that there is no minister of God or say that there is no God or say that they will not worship God. I am only a sinner, somebody else might not be,” he added.Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, while parading the 38 suspects, said they committed offences ranging from armed robbery to murder, cultism, rape, among others.Ajogun added that the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state between July and August 2020.He noted that assorted charms, locally-made double-barrelled pistols, live cartridges, among others, were recovered from the suspects.The police boss, who stated that the police had begun house-to-house search for illegal arms, advised criminals to submit their ammunition to the command.

