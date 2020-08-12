Crisis :I Have Not Been Sacked As UNILAG VC ..Prof Ogundipe

Published:





The Vice Chancellor of University Of Lagos Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has debunked the report that he has been sacked by the Governing Council of the University.

This was the reaction released by the VC





Re: Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos by Oladejo Azeez, Esq





The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.





This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice Chancellor.





Thank you.

Signed

Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS

Vice Chancellor, Unilag





The initial letter released by the Registrar on the sack of the VC









