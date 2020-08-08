Covid-19:We Won't Open Our Churches Despite Govt Directives....MFM

Published:

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has said it will not reopen its churches in Lagos and Ogun states, despite the federal and state governments allowing for worship centres to reopen.



The ministry, in a statement by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, on Friday, noted that the church would not reopen in the two states until the tentative date of September 13, 2020.



Bank-Olemoh said, “The leadership of this ministry is aware that the governments of Lagos and Ogun states had announced that churches could resume worship in their physical church buildings as from August 9 and 16, 2020, respectively.



“However, the leadership of MFM hereby states as follows: MFM will not reopen all her regions, zones, branches and facilities in Lagos and Ogun states for now. This period would be utilised to put in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols as stipulated by the Federal Government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and state governments.”

