COVID-19 :List Of Major Churches Reopening And Those Not Reopening Today

As the Lagos State gives a go ahead for various Churches to open today after about 5 months halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following major Churches have directed their members to stay at home for now.

1.Daystar Christian Centre pastored by Sam Adeyemi

2. MFM headed by Dr Olukoya

3.Latter Rain Assembly founded by Pastor Tunde Bakare

4. House on The Rock led by Pastor Adefarasin

Those who have vehemently vowed to open their doors are

1. Winners Chapel led by Bishop David Oyedepo

2. Christ Embassy of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

3. Household of God by Kris Okotie





