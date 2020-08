Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre has been closed down, with effect from Friday night.





Sanwo-Olu announced the closure at Lagos House, Marina, during the 17th update on the management of coronavirus in the state.





The governor said the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre – Indo-Centre in Anthony area